Soccer: Spalletti leaves Roma (3)

Rome, May 30 - Luciano Spalletti is leaving AS Roma by mutual consent, the Giallorossi said Tuesday, confirming recent reports. "The club is currently working to find a new coach," the club statement said. The number one candidate is Sassuolo Eusebio Di Francesco. The official announcement Spalletti is leaving comes after Sunday's 3-2 win over Genoa that ensured Roma of the second Champions League qualifying place, behind champions Juventus. During that match Spalletti was again booed for fielding Roma icon Francesco Totti, in his last game for the club, 10 minutes into the second half. "I didn't deserve the boos," Spalletti said Monday, voicing the hope that the "split" with Totti would be healed. Looking back on a season when Roma notched up 87 points but still failed to beat a rampaging Juventus, Spalletti said "Roma was strong but not everyone was pulling in the same direction". On the possibility of his taking over at Inter Milan, he said "I haven't spoken to them but I'm free".