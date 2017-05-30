Rome

Italy won't yield on Paris accords - Gentiloni

EU must take future into own hands

Rome, May 30 - Italy won't go back on the Paris climate accords and it hopes the US position turns out to be positive after President Donald Trump said at the recent G7 summit in Sicily that he would announce it this week, Premier Paolo Gentiloni said Tuesday. "We took note of the Us' different position but I hope that this position will turn out in a positive way", Gentiloni said at a press conference with Canadian Premier Justin Trudeau. "It is an accord from which we do not mean to retreat", he added. At the summit, Trump's refusal to back the deal led to its absence from the final statement. Italy shares German Chancellor Angela Merkel's view that the EU "must take its future into its own hands", Gentiloni said at the press conference with Trudeau. Gentiloni stressed that the alliance with the US is very important, but that "we have fundamental objectives which we cannot renounce, such as the environment".

