Trudeau hails Italy migrant reception

Rome, May 30 - Canadian Premier Justin Trudeau on Tuesday hailed Italy's migrant reception and said he welcomed more international moves to cope with the migrant emergency. "I want to compliment Italy for its reception capacity. We must do much more, build a better future for these people, starting with their countries of origin," Trudeau said at a press conference with Premier Paolo Gentiloni. "Canada has taken in 40,000 migrants. We must work with the other countries that take more flows," he said.