Boy, 15, kills boy, 15, in Calabria (3)

Vibo Valentia, May 30 - A 15-year-old boy killed a 15-year-old boy with a single gunshot after a row Monday night at Mileto near Vibo Valentia in Calabria, police said. The killer, identified as A.P., gave himself up to police and told them where the body of Francesco Prestia Lamberti was, judicial sources said. The boy was probably murdered over a girl they both liked, police said. The killer and victim went to the same school in Mileto, local sources said. The alleged killer's father and bothers were arrested in January in a probe into drugs traffic by the local 'Ndrangheta mafia.