9 probed for Turin rally boy death (2)

Turin, May 30 - Nine people were placed under investigation Tuesday for the death of a six-year-old boy, Aldo, at the Città di Torino car rally on Saturday. All nine are being probed for manslaughter, judicial sources said. The nine include five organisers of the rally, the driver of the Skoda that came off the road, the navigator, and the father and mother of the dead boy. Aldo's autopsy will be scheduled tomorrow, sources said.