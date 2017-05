Soccer: 'Special' final with Juve says Zidane

Rome, May 30 - Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane said Tuesday that Saturday's Champions League final against Juventus will be "special" for him after his five year's playing in Turin. "I have the DNA of Real Madrid, I feel at home here: when I arrived (from Juve) I felt really welcomed, I'll always be a Real fan", added the France great, who said Paulo Dybala will be "the No.1 danger".