Rome

Electoral law to hit House committee

Alfano attacks PD 'impatience'

Electoral law to hit House committee

Rome, May 30 A bill creating a new German-style electoral law is set to hit the Constitutional affairs committee of the Lower House Tuesday after an agreement between the ruling centre-left Democratic Party (PD) and the anti-establishment 5-Star movement on a proportional representation (PR) system with an entry bar set at 5% and no winner's bonus. Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano, leader of the PD's junior government partner the centre-right Popular Area (AP), attacked the deal saying he did not understand "The PD's impatience to take Italy to the vote three or four months early, in the middle of the budget bill's passage". Alfano appealed to the PD and its leader Matteo Renzi, the former premier, to save the economy from losing billions of euros amid a fall in stock prices and a sharp rise in the spread between German and Italian 10-year bonds. As for the 5% entry bar, Alfano said the AP would "join with others and get over it". Meanwhile ex-premier Silvio Berlusconi, leader of the centre-right Forza Italia party which has already signalled an OK to the new law, said that "if it was for me I'd put the bar at 8%." Talks between parties will continue today and there will be a PD meeting this afternoon.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Visite mediche e viaggi familiari con l'auto di servizio ( multata sull'A3)

Visite mediche e viaggi familiari con l'auto di servizio ( multata sull'A3)

di Giuseppe Lo Re

Consiglieri contro Accorinti, blitz al C7 - VIDEO

Consiglieri contro Accorinti, blitz al C7 - VIDEO

di Domenico Bertè

Arrestato il presidente del Catanzaro

Arrestato il presidente del Catanzaro

Orrore in Calabria, 15enne uccide coetaneo e si costituisce

Orrore in Calabria, 15enne uccide coetaneo e si costituisce

di Marialucia Conistabile

Klaus Davi "imbratta" vacche sacre cosche

Klaus Davi "imbratta" vacche sacre cosche

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33