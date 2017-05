14 Sacra Corona Unita arrests in Puglia (2)

Lecce, May 30 - Italian police on Tuesday arrested 14 people on sucpion of belonging to the Puglia mafia, the Sacra Corona Unita (SCU, United Holy Crown). The 14 are accused of mafia association, attempted aggravated homicide, drug trafficking, weapons possession, receiving stolen goods and aggravated theft, police said. The probe uncovered the reorganisation of an SCU clan under Tommaso Montedoro, operating in Casarano and nearby towns, police said. A drugs turf was led the Montedoro faction to murder the head of another clan, Augustino Potenza, on October 26, and to stage the attempted murder of Luigi Spennato on November 28, police said.