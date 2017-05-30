Milan

Girl's foot amputated after Milan tram accident (2)

12-year-old was crossing street

Girl's foot amputated after Milan tram accident (2)

Milan, May 30 - A 12-year-old girl had her foot amputated Tuesday after being hit by a tram in central Milan. The girl was reportedly crossing the street outside the zebra crossing when she got her foot trapped under the tram which was travelling at a very low speed. Transport company ATM said the driver managed to stop in the space of 3-4 metres. The 35-year-old driver was taken to hospital in shock.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Visite mediche e viaggi familiari con l'auto di servizio ( multata sull'A3)

Visite mediche e viaggi familiari con l'auto di servizio ( multata sull'A3)

di Giuseppe Lo Re

Consiglieri contro Accorinti, blitz al C7 - VIDEO

Consiglieri contro Accorinti, blitz al C7 - VIDEO

di Domenico Bertè

Arrestato il presidente del Catanzaro

Arrestato il presidente del Catanzaro

Orrore in Calabria, 15enne uccide coetaneo e si costituisce

Orrore in Calabria, 15enne uccide coetaneo e si costituisce

di Marialucia Conistabile

Klaus Davi "imbratta" vacche sacre cosche

Klaus Davi "imbratta" vacche sacre cosche

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33