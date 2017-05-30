Girl's foot amputated after Milan tram accident (2)

Milan, May 30 - A 12-year-old girl had her foot amputated Tuesday after being hit by a tram in central Milan. The girl was reportedly crossing the street outside the zebra crossing when she got her foot trapped under the tram which was travelling at a very low speed. Transport company ATM said the driver managed to stop in the space of 3-4 metres. The 35-year-old driver was taken to hospital in shock.