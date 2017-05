Soccer: Spalletti leaves Roma (2)

Rome, May 30 - Luciano Spalletti is leaving AS Roma by mutual consent, the Giallorossi said Tuesday, confirming recent reports. "The club is currently working to find a new coach," the club statement said. The number one candidate is Sassuolo Eusebio Di Francesco. The official announcement Spalletti is leaving comes after Sunday's 3-2 win over Genoa that ensured Roma of the second Champions League qualifying place, behind champions Juventus.