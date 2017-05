Missing girl, 13, found near Catania (3)

Siracusa, May 30 - A 13-year-old girl who went missing in Siracusa Monday night has been found at Paternò near Catania, police said. She is alive and well, they said. The girl used a train and a bus to get to her birth parents' home in Paternò, police said. The birth mother called police. The girl reportedly told police "I was home sick for them", referring to her birth parents.