Soccer: Totti says will play on (2)

Rome, May 29 - AS Roma great Francesco Totti said at his farewell dinner Sunday night that he would play on, "I don't know where but I'll continue", according to previously unseen video footage in which the former Roma skipper says, apparently joking: "the letter isn't finished yet, it goes on saying I'm going to continue". Then Totti becomes more serious and says: "I'll continue, I'll continue: I don't know where but I'll continue". Totti, 40, had previously suggested he would not hang up his boots after ending his 25-year career with Roma. He may make a swansong abroad before returning to Roma as an executive, soccer pundits say.