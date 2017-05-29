Measure replacing vouchers 'consistent' says Poletti (3)

Rome, May 29 - A white paper approved by the House budget committee with new regulations for occasional work replacing scrapped vouchers is "consistent with the framework we chose as government," Labour MInister Giuliano Poletti said Monday. He said the new instrument was "much more limited" than the previous one on the widely abused vouchers. "Vouchers are no more and will not return," he said. Italy's biggest trade-union confederation, the left-wing CGIL, disagrees with the government and has threatened to appeal to the Constitutional Court unless the new measures are withdrawn. CGIL chief Susanna Camusso reacted to Poletti's statement by saying "I don't know if Poletti has done a course of applied imagination, I don't know what he's talking about...he's passed a law that scraps vouchers, now they're reintroducing something in which the only thing different is the name, using, among other things, a vehicle that embarrasses everyone". Camusso said Friday the CGIL would appeal to the supreme court if controversial work vouchers to pay for occasional work are brought back by the back door. The CGIL collected enough signatures to trigger a referendum on scrapping the vouchers, amid reports of widespread abuse of the system, but Premier Paolo Gentiloni's government scrapped them completely earlier this year to avert a possibly acrimonious campaign. Gentiloni's Democratic Party (PD) has presented a plan to fill the vacuum left by the end of the vouchers with a French-style payment booklet and a new contract for occasional work for small businesses. "If the vouchers are brought back, as has seemed apparent over the last few hours, we have said and reiterated that we will appeal to the Constitutional Court because it would be a clear injury to the Charter and its rules," Camusso said. "This instrument is identical to vouchers, but the number of those who could use it would be bigger". The issue has caused tension within the ruling alliance, with the MDP, a left-wing splinter group of the PD, threatening to leave the governing coalition if the plan comes to fruition. "I read absurd reconstructions that the PD wants to use the voucher issue to cause trouble for Gentiloni," said PD Lower House whip Ettore Rosato. "We defend the premier and we have always agreed on the line to follow. "We are ready to withdraw it (the proposal) if the government wants". Relations with Parliament Minister Anna Finocchiaro said Friday there was no tension between the executive and the PD over the proposal, which "reflects the will of the executive on regulating occasional work".