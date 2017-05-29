Italians make stem-cell MS advance

Rome
29/05/2017
Rome, May 29 - An Italian team has made a major advance in the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS) with neural stem cells. The first of 12 Italian MS patients was injected with the cells, taken from fetal nerves, on Friday at Milan's San Raffaele Hospital. The transplant is set to be monitored over the coming weeks and months. It could pave the way for therapies able to repair the nerve damage caused by the disease.
