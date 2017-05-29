Monetary boost still needed says Draghi (5)

Rome

High-debt countries shd look to growth - ECB chief

Rome, May 29 - The support of monetary policy is still necessary to reabsorb resources and restore inflation to target levels, European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said Monday. "It is still too early to change monetary policy," Draghi said. He said that the recovery was stronger but inflation targets were still far off, stressing that "more accommodating" conditions were still needed. Draghi said prospects were getting better but more growth was needed. He added that "we will support bank reorganisation, post-Brexit". Draghi repeated that the euro was irrevocable. High-debt countries like Italy should look to boost growth because their interest payments will rise when inflation goes back up, Draghi told the European Parliament

