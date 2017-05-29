Soccer: Totti says goodbye after 25 years (2)

Rome, May 29 - A tearful Francesco Totti said goodbye to 70,000 tearful fans at the Olimpico after playing the final game in a 25-year career for his only club, home town team Roma. "The lights have gone out, I'm afraid, I need you," said the 40-year-old legendary Roma skipper after a 3-2 win over Genoa that kept the Giallorossi in the second automatic Champions League qualifying place. Tributes kept pouring in for the Roma legend Monday. Ex-premier Matteo Renzi said Totti had "given emotions to an entire generation" while Canadian Premier Justin Trudeau had his photo taken with a no.10 shirt, calling the Olimpico event "unique". The world's press honoured the retirement of one of the game's greats. "Roma fans celebrate their King," said the Sun, adding that no one had a dry eye at the Olimpico. The Daily Mirror said "Totrti is the most loved by soccer" and the Daily Mail headlined "The emotional farewell of the King of Rome". Argentina's Olé headlined "When the Emperor Cries" while French daily L'Equipe devoted two pages to Totti's farewell, headlined "Veni, vici, Totti". Spanish daily Marca highlighted "the tears of Totti's team mates and Totti's emotional speech" while ABC said "Adios to the Roma captain who will represent the giallorossi colours in eternity" and Il Mundo Deportivo headlined "Totti's epic farewell". In Brazil, Globoesporte bade farewell to the legend in Italian, saying "Ciao captain, the greatest idol in the history of his club".