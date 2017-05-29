Homeopathy boy died of encephalitis - autopsy (3)

Ancona, March 29 - Francesco Bonifazi, a seven-year-old boy suffering from otitis who died after being treated with homeopathy, died of encephalitis Saturday, an autopsy said Monday. Doctors are awaiting further tests to establish the cause of the encephalitis. Encephalitis is an acute inflammation of the brain. The majority of cases are caused by either a viral infection or the immune system mistakenly attacking brain tissue. The boy had been treated with solely homeopathic remedies for otitis and both his parents and the homeopath are under investigation in connection with his death. The case has garnered headlines with the parents' decision to stick to homeopathy criticised.