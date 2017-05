Monetary boost still needed says Draghi (3)

Rome, May 29 - The support of monetary policy is still necessary to reabsorb resources and restore inflation to target levels, European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said Monday. "It is still too early to change monetary policy," Draghi said. He said that the recovery was stronger but inflation targets were still far off, stressing that "more accommodating" conditions were still needed. Draghi said prospects were getting better but more growth was needed. He added that "we will support bank reorganisation, post-Brexit".