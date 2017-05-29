Monza

Woman says raped by boyfriend for years

'You'll always be mine' said alleged tormentor

Woman says raped by boyfriend for years

Monza, May 29 - A 21-year-old woman has told police she was abducted and raped regularly for years by her former boyfriend, a 24-year-old Albanian, near the northern Italian city of Monza. She said the man, who has been detained, started abusing her when she was twelve years old. "You'll always be mine and if you report me I'll hurt you and your family," the man allegedly told her.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Pestaggio in pieno centro, arrestati cinque giovani

Pestaggio in pieno centro, arrestati cinque giovani

Studente universitario muore mentre aiuta il padre pastore

Studente universitario muore mentre aiuta il padre pastore

di Luigi Cristaldi

C’è luogo e luogo, c’è ruolo e ruolo

C’è luogo e luogo,
c’è ruolo e ruolo

Gambizzato al Villaggio Matteotti

di Alessandro Tumino

+++ Un 48enne gambizzato a villaggio Matteotti +++

+++ Un 48enne gambizzato a villaggio Matteotti +++

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33