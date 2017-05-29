Woman says raped by boyfriend for years

Monza, May 29 - A 21-year-old woman has told police she was abducted and raped regularly for years by her former boyfriend, a 24-year-old Albanian, near the northern Italian city of Monza. She said the man, who has been detained, started abusing her when she was twelve years old. "You'll always be mine and if you report me I'll hurt you and your family," the man allegedly told her.