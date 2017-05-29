Soccer: Juve lost 6 finals but got to 8 says Allegri

Turin

Dispel negativity says coach ahead of Cardiff

Turin, May 29 - Juventus must dispel the "aura of negativity" surrounding its six lost Champions League finals, stressing the "extraordinary" achievement in getting to eight finals, coach Massimiliano Allegri said ahead of Saturday's final against Real Madrid in Cardiff. "The important thing is being at that event, there's only one Champions League, like the Super Bowl," he said. "Juve is in the right place at the right time. all this negative anxiety bothers me...it's bad stuff", he said.

Pestaggio in pieno centro, arrestati cinque giovani

Studente universitario muore mentre aiuta il padre pastore

di Luigi Cristaldi

C’è luogo e luogo, c’è ruolo e ruolo

Gambizzato al Villaggio Matteotti

di Alessandro Tumino

+++ Un 48enne gambizzato a villaggio Matteotti +++

