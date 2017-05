Soccer: Juve 'different, better than 2 yrs ago' - Chiellini

Turin, May 29 - The Juventus that faces Real Madrid in the Champions League final in Cardiff on Saturday will be "different and better" than the one that lost 3-1 to Barcelona in the final two years ago, Italy defender Giorgio Chiellini said Monday. Chiellini, who will miss the final due to injury, said "two years agon in Berlin we had a first half too much marked by tension, and in the second half we exposed ourselves too much. The experience will be useful".