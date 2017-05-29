Lecce

Migrant 'invasion funded by EU' - Salvini

With complicity of PD

Lecce, May 29 - Italy is undergoing a migrant invasion funded by the European Union, anti-immigrant and anti-euro Northern League leader Matteo Salvini said Monday. "You can't any longer speak about immigration but about an invasion organised, funded and planned by Brussels with the complicity of Rome, he said. Salvini said the ruling Democratic Party (PD) as "an accomplice to this invasion along with the (leftwing) cooperatives and the pseudo-aid associations". "The calls from Brussels and Strasbourg for respecting the migrant programme are ridiculous. "I'm waiting fo elections so that Italy can defend its borders again. Give me the interior ministry for three months and you'll see what order and cleanliness I bring back from north to south all over Italy. "I won't wait for Strasbourg, nor Brussels or Merkel".

