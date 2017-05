Egyptian terror detainee deported (2)

Milan, May 29 - Italian police has deported an Egyptian terror detainee flagged for proselytism and violent Islamist radicalisation, judicial sources said Monday. Esamm Mohamed Omar Makram, 62, had been inserted in the top level of terror prisoners being monitored. The Egyptian was taken from a jail in Monza where he was serving one year and one month for squatting and illegally dumping dangerous materials. Makram was probed in 1995 in Italy's first investigation into Islamist terror, Operation Sphinx. Milan police HQ's immigration office issued a deportation order for "imperative" reasons of public safety and he was put on board an Egyptair flight and escorted by three international guards Sunday night.