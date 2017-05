Maroni calls Lombardy autonomy referendum (2)

Milan, May 29 - Lombardy Governor Roberto Maroni on Monday called a referendum on the autonomy of the northern Italian region, to take place by e-vote on October 22. A similar referendum will take place the same day in nearby Veneto, the region around Venice. Such so-called consultative referenda are not envisioned under the Italian Constitution. Farm Minister Maurizio Martina, deputy president of the ruling centre-left Democratic Party (PD), said "it's Maroni's usual electoral propaganda". He said "if Lombardy had wanted to do serious work on federalism it would have done so without spending 50 million euros and without wasting time. It did not do so".