Rome

OK to 47 bn investments in 25 yrs - Gentiloni

Shot-in-the-arm for business

OK to 47 bn investments in 25 yrs - Gentiloni (2)

Rome, May 29 - Premier Paolo Gentiloni on Monday unveiled a 25-year, 47-billion-euro public-investment plan for infrastructure and other works. "We are all aware that investments are decisive to give a shot-in-the-arm to the recovery," he said in signing the presidential decree allocating the funds. "A State that invests in long-term public works," Gentiloni said, " is a State that invests in security and I hope it brings work and citizens' taxes closer to the life of our communities with a better quality spread out on our territory". The premier observed that over 20 billion euros of the fund "are destined for roads and rail lines, with particular attention for local transport and ports". He said "then the most significant sector is that of ensuring the safety of our schools and regards several public offices for a total of eight billion. Then water and health, and peripheries, on which we are working with a second decree too. Then the defence sector and computer technology for the justice sector".

