1 mn euros seized from Fini (3)

Rome, May 29 - Tax police on Monday seized two life-assurance policies worth some one million euros from former foreign minister and former Lower House Speaker Gianfranco Fini in a money laundering probe. In the probe, Fini is suspected of aiding and abetting money laundering with slot-machine businessman Francesco Corallo, who has been detained. Fini's lawyer said the seizure was not "directly" aimed at Fini but at the policies on the lives of his two daughters and was connected with his brother-in-law Giancarlo Tulliano who has been under investigation for graft. On March 20 a judge issued a warrant for the arrest of Tulliani over alleged money laundering, sources said Monday. The case is linked to Corallo, the 'slot-machine king' who was put in jail in December. The warrant for Tulliani, who is resident in Dubai, has not been executed, sources said.