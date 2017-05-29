Rome

1 mn euros seized from Fini (3)

Ex-House Speaker, FM in money laundering probe

1 mn euros seized from Fini (3)

Rome, May 29 - Tax police on Monday seized two life-assurance policies worth some one million euros from former foreign minister and former Lower House Speaker Gianfranco Fini in a money laundering probe. In the probe, Fini is suspected of aiding and abetting money laundering with slot-machine businessman Francesco Corallo, who has been detained. Fini's lawyer said the seizure was not "directly" aimed at Fini but at the policies on the lives of his two daughters and was connected with his brother-in-law Giancarlo Tulliano who has been under investigation for graft. On March 20 a judge issued a warrant for the arrest of Tulliani over alleged money laundering, sources said Monday. The case is linked to Corallo, the 'slot-machine king' who was put in jail in December. The warrant for Tulliani, who is resident in Dubai, has not been executed, sources said.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Pestaggio in pieno centro, arrestati cinque giovani

Pestaggio in pieno centro, arrestati cinque giovani

Studente universitario muore mentre aiuta il padre pastore

Studente universitario muore mentre aiuta il padre pastore

di Luigi Cristaldi

C’è luogo e luogo, c’è ruolo e ruolo

C’è luogo e luogo,
c’è ruolo e ruolo

Gambizzato al Villaggio Matteotti

Gambizzato al Villaggio Matteotti

di Alessandro Tumino

+++ Un 48enne gambizzato a villaggio Matteotti +++

+++ Un 48enne gambizzato a villaggio Matteotti +++

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33