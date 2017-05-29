Rome

G7: No going back from Paris says Galletti (2)

US decision will weigh but Trump will have economic problems

Rome, May 29 - There is no going back from the Paris climate accords, Environment Minister Gian Luca Galletti said Monday after US President Donald Trump failed to agree with his Group of Seven colleagues in Taormina Saturday. "There's no going back, Italy and Europe will remain anchored to the accords of the Paris Protocol," said Galletti, predicting that Trump "will have problems inside his economy". In the Paris accords, Galletti said, "there is the future of the planet, but also the future of the global economy. Today, framing environmental policy is not a burden for business, but an advantage. America will make its choices, that's legitimate. They are choices that will weigh, but we will go forward. We have made a commitment and we will keep it".

