Soccer: Totti says goodbye after 25 years

Rome, May 29 - A tearful Francesco Totti said goodbye to 70,000 tearful fans at the Olimpico after playing the final game in a 25-year career for his only club, home town team Roma. "The lights have gone out, I'm afraid, I need you," said the 40-year-old legendary Roma skipper after a 3-2 win over Genoa that kept the Giallorossi in the second automatic Champions League qualifying place.