F1: Ferrari make it 1-2 in Monaco

Rome, May 29 - Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel and Kimi Raikonnen made it a 1-2 in Monaco for the Italian glamour team that President Sergio Marchionne said would "go down in history". Winner Vettel, who opened up a 25-point lead over Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton, told his team "thank you guys, it was a pleasure". The last Ferrari 1-1 was in 2001 with Michael Schumacher and Rubens Barrichello, also at Moncao.