Another Blue Whale case, in Ferrara

Rome, May 29 - Italian police say they are investigating the latest in some 50 cases of the Blue Whale suicide game after a 14-year-old girl was saved after making cuts in her forearm in Ferrara. The game, which originated in Russia, consists in taking 50 tests, the last being suicide. It is called Blue Whale because those whales are believed to commit suicide. The game starts by carving the image of a Blue Whale into your forearm.