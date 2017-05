President of Catanzaro soccer club arrested (2)

Rome, May 29 - The president of third-division soccer club Catanzaro Calcio Giuseppe Cosentino and his daughter Ambra were among four people arrested Monday. Cosentino was arrested on suspicion of misappropriation and tax offences while his daughter and the other two arrestees, employees of the businessman's import-export business, are accused of money laundering. Prosecutors say they transferred hue sums of money to Switzerland. The Catanzaro Calcio is not involved in the probe, judicial sources aid.