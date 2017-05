Crunch week for election law

Rome, May 29 - Italy is set for a crunch week on an election law that may lead to elections this autumn. Ex-premier and Democratic Party (PD) leader Matteo Renzi said a deal is possible this week with ex-premier Silvio Berlusconi's centre-right Forza Italia (FI) and comedian Beppe Grillo's anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) on a German-style proportional model with an entry bar of 5%. FI has already come out in favour of the German model and yesterday M5S voters voted online to back it too.