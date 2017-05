1 mn euros seized from Fini (2)

Rome, May 29 - Tax police on Monday seized two life-assurance policies worth some one million euros from former Lower House Speaker Gianfranco Fini in a money laundering probe. In the probe, Fini is suspected of aiding and abetting money laundering with businessman Francesco Corallo, who has been detained. Fini's lawyer said the seizure was not "directly" aimed at Fini but at the police son the lives of his two daughters and was connected with his brother-in-law Giancarlo Tulliano who has been under investigation for graft.