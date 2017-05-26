G7 leaders agree to up terror fight but no climate deal

Taormina, May 26 - Group of Seven leaders on Friday signed a statement against terrorism at the G7 summit in Taormina, Sicily but the issue of climate change was suspended while US President Donald Trump took time out for further reflection. Italian sources also said a "good compromise" had been reached on migrant issues. Italian Premier Paolo Gentiloni said during the signing of the anti-terror declaration that it was "a strong message of friendship, closeness and solidarity with Great Britain". Prime Minister Theresa May thanked the seven leaders for their support over the "terrible attack in Manchester" and said "I think it is important to show this determination by all countries to fight terror and safeguard our citizens". The leaders said in their statement that "we G7 leaders express our most keenly felt closeness and our deeply felt condolences for the brutal attack and the victims in Manchester which shows how we must boost our efforts and turn our commitments into action". They said "we condemn terrorism and all its manifestations in the strongest possible way: the fight against terror remains one of the G7's top priorities. "We are united in making our citizens safe and preserving their values and lifestyles". The declaration against terrorism includes "the strengthening of cooperation among the seven major economies of the western world on various issues, from Internet technology collaboration to the leaders' commitment to get from major Internet service providers a commitment towards what is circulating on the Web which often amplifies the acts of terrorism," Premier Gentiloni said. The leaders said that "we reaffirm every effort to cut resources and channels of funding for terrorism". They said "funds are the life blood of extremists and terrorists" and stressed that they must also up the fight against "funding for extremism that radicalises youth all over the world and threatens our national interests". The fight against terrorism involves the Internet in a major way, May said. Describing the stance taken by the G7 as "of fundamental importance", she stressed the importance of moving from fighting on the ground to working on the Web to defeat terrorism. Gentiloni said that the "question of the Paris climate agreements remains suspended, with President Trump having an internal reflection of which the other countries have taken note". Trump has gone on record in the past as saying that global warming was a "hoax". Trump wants to take the "right decision" on climate change, White House sources said on the sidelines of the summit. British Prime Minister May said talks on climate issues had been intense, with Britain working to uphold the Paris agreements, but indicated that there was still no agreement with the United States on the issue. May said there had been an "excellent discussion" and that the United States "is studying its position," in the awareness of "how important (the Paris agreement) is". German Chancellor Angela Merkel said that "we clearly said that we want the USA to respect the commitment made with the Paris climate accords" but "the USA clarified that it has not yet taken a decision and that such a decision will not be taken here," Bloomberg News reported. Merkel contrasted the disagreement on climate and trade with agreement on the terror fight. But Gentiloni also stressed that "there is an atmosphere of direct and sincere discussion which translates into points of agreement on the major issues: from Syria to Libya and on to the issues of international trade, on which we are still working". He stressed that "today's direct discussion leads to common points on which we can work". Italian diplomatic sources said that a "good compromise has been reached" on migrants for the G7 summit's final statement. "The global approach to the problem, including a long-term one with the involvement of the countries of origin and shared responsibility, is recognised," the sources said. They said that the discussion of the issue by G7 leaders "will be tomorrow" and that work was continuing on two special paragraphs of the final document, while stressing that "there are no problems" with the Americans on this. Going into the summit, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker downplayed media reports that Trump described German people as "bad" while discussing Germany's trade surplus in talks in Brussels on Thursday. "It's just a problem of translation," Juncker said. "Trump did not mean to say that the Germans are bad, but that there are problems with Germany and the Germans". Trump and Trump and Merkel had "lively and frank" talks on the sidelines of the summit, Merkel said. The two leaders spoke of trade, climate change and Ukraine, said National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster.