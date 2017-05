RAI DG Campo Dall'Orto quits (3)

Rome, May 26 - State broadcaster RAI Director-General Antonio Campo Dall'Orto on Friday tendered his resignation, a decision noted by Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan in a "cordial" meeting, sources said. The DG's resignation came four days after RAI's board of directors rejected his news plan. Camp Dall'Orto's resignation will become effective in a fortnight's time, when a new DG will be named, sources said.