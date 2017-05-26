Giro: Quintana grabs pink as Dumoulin crumbles (3)

Piancavallo, May 26 - Colombia's Nairo Quintana grabbed the leader's pink jersey in the 100th Giro d'Italia as Dutchman Tom Dumoulin crumbled on the uphill finish to the mountainous 19th stage from San Candido to Piancavallo Friday. With two stage to go including a final time trial favouring Dumoulin in Milan Sunday, Quintana now has a 38-second lead over Dumoulin. Italy's Vincenzo 'the Shark' Nibali, who came in with Quintana, is handily placed in third, 43 seconds behind the Colombian climber. Spain's Mikel Landa made a solo breakaway for the stage win after coming second twice. Saturday's 20th stage will feature some more climbs where Quintana will be aiming to stretch his lead and Nibali to boost his bid ahead of the Milan time trial where Dumoulin will be expected to make up a lot of ground. How they finished today: 1. Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) in 4h53'00" (+10" bonus) (av. speed 39.112 km/h) 2. Alberto Rui Costa (Por) at 01'49" (+06" bonus) 3. Pierre Rolland (Fra) at 01'54" (+06" bonus) 4. Pello Lopez Bilbao (Spa) at 02'12" 5. Sebastian Gomez Henao (Spa) at 03'06" 6. Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) at 03'51" 7. Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) s.t. 8. Matteo Busato (Ita) at 05'05" 9. Lorenzo Rota (Ita) s.t. 11. Thibaut Pinot (Fra) at 08'09" 12. Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) at 08'15" 13. Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) s.t. 16. Nairo Quintana (Col) at 08'21" 18. Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) s.t. 22. Tom Dumoulin (Neth) at 09'30". General classification: 1. Nairo Quintana (Col) in 85h02'40" (after 3,389.8 km, av.speed 39.859 km/h) 2. Tom Dumoulin (Neth) at 38" 3. Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) at 43" 4. Thibaut Pinot (Fra) at 53" 5. Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) at 01'21" 6. Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) at 01'30" 7. Bauke Mollema (Neth) at 02'48" 8. Adam Yates (Neth) at 06'35" 9. Bob Jungels (Lux) at 07'03" 10. Steven Kruijswijk (Neth) at 07'37" 11. Davide Formolo (Ita) at 08'37" 12. Jan Polanc (Slo) at 14'13" 13. Maxime Monfort (Bel) at 14'32" 14. Jan Hirt (Rce) at 17'38" 15. Dario Cataldo (Ita) at 19'15".