G7 leaders agree on terror fight, climate issue 'suspended'

Taormina, May 26 - Group of Seven leaders on Friday signed a statement against terrorism at the G7 summit in Taormina, Sicily but the issue of climate change was suspended while US President Donald Trump took time out for further reflection. Italian Premier Paolo Gentiloni said during the signing of the declaration that it was "a strong message of friendship, closeness and solidarity with Great Britain". Prime Minister Theresa May thanked the seven leaders for their support over the "terrible attack in Manchester" and said "I think it is important to show this determination by all countries to fight terror and safeguard our citizens". The leaders said in their statement that "we G7 leaders express our most keenly felt closeness and our deeply felt condolences for the brutal attack and the victims in Manchester which shows how we must boost our efforts and turn our commitments into actions". They said "we condemn terrorism and all its manifestations in the strongest possible way: the fight against terror remains one of the G7's top priorities. "We are united in making our citizens safe and preserving their values and lifestyles". The declaration against terrorism includes "the strengthening of cooperation among the seven major economies of the western world on various issues, from Internet technology collaboration to the leaders' commitment to get from major Internet service providers a commitment towards what is circulating on the Web which often amplifies the acts of terrorism," Premier Gentiloni said. Gentiloni said that the "question of the Paris climate agreements remains suspended, with President Trump having an internal reflection of which the other countries have taken note". Trump has gone on record in the past as saying that global warming was a "hoax". But Gentiloni stressed that "there is an atmosphere of direct and sincere discussion which translates into points of agreement on the major issues: from Syria to Libya and on to the issues of international trade, on which we are still working". He stressed that "today's direct discussion leads to common points on which we can work".