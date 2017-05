G7 leaders sign anti-terrorism statement (2)

Taormina, May 26 - Group of Seven leaders on Friday signed a statement against terrorism at the G7 summit in Taormina, Sicily. Italian Premier Paolo Gentiloni said during the signing of the declaration that it was "a strong message of friendship, closeness and solidarity with Great Britain". Prime Minister Theresa May thanked the seven leaders for their support over the "terrible attack in Manchester" and said "I think it is important to show this determination by all countries to fight terror and safeguard our citizens".