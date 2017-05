Giro: Quintana grabs pink as Dumoulin crumbles (2)

Piancavallo, May 26 - Colombia's Nairo Quintana grabbed the leader's pink jersey in the 100th Giro d'Italia as Dutchman Tom Dumoulin crumbled on the uphill finish to the mountainous 19th stage from San Candido to Piancavallo Friday. Quintana now has a 38-second lead over Dumoulin with Italy's Vincenzo Nibali third, 43 seconds behind the Colombian climber. Spain's Mikel Landa got away from the peloton to grab the stage win after coming second twice.