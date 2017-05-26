Rome

No illness justifies ending life - Bassetti

No usefulness or false dignity, no one can become 'waste'

No illness justifies ending life - Bassetti (2)

Rome, May 26 - Newly elected president of the Italian Bishops Conference (CEI) Cardinal Gualtiero Bassetti said "waste is perhaps such for the world but not in the eyes of God, there is no suffering or illness, no usefulness or false dignity, that can legitimise the suppression of a human life", in his message to the conference The Culture of Treatment, promoted by the Science and Life Catholic association in Rome today. Bassetti was speaking amid a heightened debate on end-of-life issues in Italy sparked by several trips to Switzerland to commit assisted suicide. A bill on living wills is before parliament.

