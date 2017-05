Tusk hopes for G7 unity on Ukraine, Russian sanctions

Taormina, May 26 - European Council President Donald Tusk told a press conference Friday he expected the Group of Seven summit in Taormina to show unity on Ukraine and confirm Russian sanctions until the Minsk agreements to end the crisis have been fully implemented. Separately, White House economic advisor Gary Cohn said President Donald Trump was "assessing" the future of US sanctions against Russia. "Right now we don't have a position," Cohn told journalists, saying that there were several options on the table. Russia will be a topic of discussion during the summit, he added.