G7: Good compromise on migrants - Italy sources

Taormina, May 26 - Italian diplomatic sources said Friday that a "good compromise has been reached" on migrants for the G7 summit's final statement. "The global approach to the problem, including a long-term one with the involvement of the countries of origin and shared responsibility, is recognised," the sources said. They said that the discussion of the issue by G7 leaders "will be tomorrow" and that work was continuing on two special paragraphs of the final document, while stressing that "there are no problems" with the Americans on this.