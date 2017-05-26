112 yrs asked in Piedmont 'Ndrangheta trial

Turin, May 26 - Prosecutors on Friday asked a total of 112 years in prison for 15 of the 23 defendants in the 'Alto Piemonte' (North Piedmont) trial on Calabrian 'Ndrangheta mafia infiltration in the Turin area. The longest term, 17 years one month and 16 days, was asked for Diego Raso, a member of the so-called Santhià branch of the Calabrian Mob. Among the defendants are Saverio Dominello and his son Rocco, a capo ultra of Juventus, both accused of mafia association and attempted murder, for whom prosecutors have asked 12 and eight years respectively. In the dock for externally aiding and abetting mafia association there is also another Juve fan, Fabio Germani, for whom five years in jail have been requested. One part of the probe, in fact, regards attempts by Calabrian organised crime to infiltrate Juve fan circles via ticket touting. In a sporting probe, the Italian Soccer Federation (FIGC) is looking into meetings where Juve Chairman Andrea Agnello allegedly met Rocco Dominello. Agnelli has admitted meeting him but stressed there had never been any "pressure" exerted on Juve. A hearing in the FIGC probe was adjourned Friday until after the Champions League final between Juve and Real Madrid in Cardiff on June 3.