Four youths convicted of torturing, killing dog (2)

Cosenza, May 26 - Four young men were convicted of torturing and killing a dog in the Calabrian town of Sangineto last November. The four - Giuseppe Liparoto, Nicholas Fusaro and Francesco and Luca Bonanata - were found guilty of torturing the dog, Angelo, before finishing him off with a spade. The youths were sentenced to the maximum penalty of one year, four months in jail and also ordered to do six months' service at a dog pound. The sentence is suspended as are all below two years in Italy. Animal rights activist Michela Vittoria Brambilla said the episode showed that "jail terms are needed in these cases". photo: a German shepherd