Soccer: Allegri says Juve future not tied to Cardiff

Turin, May 26 - Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri said Friday that his future does not depend upon the outcome of the Champions League final against Real Madrid next week and played down speculation he could leave the Turin giants. "I want to remain at Juventus and I have already made my decision, but it is necessary to meet the club (for a contract renewal)," said Allegri, who has led Juve to a sixth consecutive Serie A title, their third under him, and a third consecutive Italian Cup triumph. "It absolutely does not depend on the outcome of the Cardiff final".