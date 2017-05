Four youths convicted of torturing, killing dog

Cosenza, May 26 - Four young men were convicted of torturing and killing a dog in the Calabrian town of Sangineto last November. The four - Giuseppe Liparoto, Nicholas Fusaro and Francesco and Luca Bonanata - were found guilty of torturing the dog, Angelo, before finishing him off with a spade. The youths were sentenced to the maximum penalty of one year, four months in jail and also ordered to do six months' service at a dog pound. photo: a German shepherd