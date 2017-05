Alfano condemns 'cowardly' attack on Copts in Egypt

Rome, May 26 - Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano on Friday condemned the "cowardly" attack by gunmen on a bus carrying Coptic Christians in which dozens of people, including children, were killed. "I want to express my profound condolences to the families of the victims, to the Egyptian people and to the Coptic Church," Alfano said. "Italy strongly condemns any act of violence and reiterates its decisive commitment to the common fight against terrorism".