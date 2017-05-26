Arcelor Mittal-Marcegaglia consortium lands ILVA (2)

Rome
26/05/2017
Rome, May 26 - The Arcelor Mittal-Marcegaglia consortium has beaten competitors to land troubled Italian steel group ILVA, sources said Friday. The ranking of the bids will be issued shortly, with Arcelor Mittal-Marcegaglia at the top, they said. Key elements in the successful bid are the price, which is reportedly just under two billion euros, the environmental impact of the takeover plan, and the business plan itself. Arcelor Mittal is an Anglo-Indian steel giant while the Marcegaglia steel group is owned by the Italian family of the same name. ILVA was put up for sale after the court-ordered seizure of assets at its highly polluting Taranto plant, which is being cleaned up and turned around.
