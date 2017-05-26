Rome

Arcelor Mittal-Marcegaglia consortium lands ILVA (2)

For just under 2 bn euros - sources

Arcelor Mittal-Marcegaglia consortium lands ILVA (2)

Rome, May 26 - The Arcelor Mittal-Marcegaglia consortium has beaten competitors to land troubled Italian steel group ILVA, sources said Friday. The ranking of the bids will be issued shortly, with Arcelor Mittal-Marcegaglia at the top, they said. Key elements in the successful bid are the price, which is reportedly just under two billion euros, the environmental impact of the takeover plan, and the business plan itself. Arcelor Mittal is an Anglo-Indian steel giant while the Marcegaglia steel group is owned by the Italian family of the same name. ILVA was put up for sale after the court-ordered seizure of assets at its highly polluting Taranto plant, which is being cleaned up and turned around.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Ragazzina di 13 anni muore sotto il treno

Ragazzina di 13 anni
muore sotto il treno

di Alessandro Tumino

13 enne muore travolta da un treno

13 enne muore travolta da un treno

Reggio, sacerdote aggredito dal branco

Reggio, sacerdote aggredito dal branco

di Piero Gaeta

Natuzza, manovre dietro la beatificazione?

Natuzza, manovre dietro la beatificazione?

di Marialucia Conistabile

Commerciante ucciso a Catona

Commerciante ucciso a Catona

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33