Rome court lifts ban on Uber Black (2)

Rome
26/05/2017
Rome, May 26 - A Rome court on Friday lifted its April 7 ban blocking the Uber Black service across Italy, upholding an appeal from the ride-hailing app and rejecting a plea from taxi drivers. Orther services, Uber Pop and Uber X, are still banned, under a March 22 ruling from a Turin court. The Rome court said its ruling was in line with the Italian parliament's decision to suspend up to December 31 several norms in legislation governing the taxi and chauffeur-driven car sector. That suspension sparked widespread protests and strikes by taxi drivers, some of which turned ugly.
