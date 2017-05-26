G7: Italy responding to Sicily cliches - Renzi

Rome, May 26 - Italy is responding to the usual cliches about Sicily by holding the Group of Seven summit in Taormina, ex-premier and Democratic Party leader Matteo Renzi said Friday. Recalling that the summit had been destined for his native Florence, Renzi said "we decided to move it when, during an international meeting, some leader made one too many quips about Sicily, on its stereotypes and prejudices." "Today Italy is responding to the cliches with the superlative setting of Taormina, with the Theatre, with La Scala playing in a breathtaking setting, with Etna, with the beauty of the values of Sicily and the Sicilians," Renzi said on Facebook. "You know my love of Florence but (when we made the decision) we thought it was right to send a signal to say that the South and Sicily are full of pearls that can enchant the world. "And the Florentines were the first to understand this and to forgive us". "Starting with the welcome, the culture, the curiosities, the images that will travel around the world will be an advertisement for tourism but also, and above all, a universal message of education and culture". "To those who live off prejudices, Italy is responding today with Beauty. Viva Taormina, viva Italy!".